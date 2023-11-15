Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023 (Thus Far)

In the fast-paced world of entertainment, celebrity breakups are often inevitable. Whether the couple don’t really make the best match, or they just aren’t happy together anymore, parting ways is a regular part of life, famous or not. However, some celebrity breakups completely catch you off guard. After all, how can one predict that a seemingly happy couple would ever separate?

Well, fans and the media have been caught unaware quite a few times in 2023. Admittedly, in celebrity culture, breakups are a dime a dozen. However, there are some couples you can’t help but envision together for a long time. Even if they would eventually go their separate ways, 2023 wasn’t the year we thought it would happen. Between the adorable pairing of Damson Idris and Lori Harvey and the shocking revelations about Keke Palmer’s relationship with Darius Jackson, here are seven of the most surprising celebrity breakups of 2023.

7. Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been sweethearts since they started dating in 2017. However, as most people know, their relationship was far from perfect, and they experienced a few bumps along the way. The couple first broke up in October 2019, after about two years of dating and welcoming their first child, Stormi. Despite their time apart, the flames of their love still burned brightly. This was aided by the fact that they remained friendly and saw each other often because of their daughter.

Subsequently, they got back together in 2021 and soon after, welcomed their second child. Evidently, things seemed to be back on track for the two. This is why it was particularly shocking when it was revealed that they had separated once again. It is unknown when the pair actually split, but the news didn’t make it to the public until January 2023. As a result, it marked one of the first celebrity breakups of the year. Both stars have since moved on to other people.

6. Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille and her now-former husband, Michael Sterling, were married for over four years. The couple tied the knot in October 2018 and have built a family since then, with two sons shared by them and a daughter from Marcille’s last marriage. Surprisingly, in March 2023, the actress and model filed for a divorce. Following her decision, Marcille shared with People, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

5. Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

After meeting at Jackson’s birthday bash in 2018, these two became a couple just a few months later. By late 2019, they were married, welcoming their son in April 2020. Afterward, the couple seemed to be doing just fine, and they were often seen together. While there were rumors of a breakup in 2022, it proved to be unfounded. The duo remained together, even attending the Oscars as a couple in March 2023. However, some months later, those rumors may have held some truth after all. On October 2, 2023, TMZ shared that Turner-Smith had filed for divorce, and the couple separated on September 13. As far as unsuspecting celebrity breakups go, this one takes the cake.

4. Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman attend the Atlanta screening of Lifetime's "Line Sisters" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on February 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This year has seen the end of a few relationships from RHOA alumni, but this is arguably the most surprising. After eight years of marriage, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman split up in February 2023. When a couple stays together as long as these two did, it’s only natural to expect them to go all the way together. However, time is not a measure of happiness, and there must have been valid reasons for their separation.

While speaking with Us Weekly, a rep for Sidora shared, “For three years, the Pittmans’ welcomed millions of viewers into their home as they struggled to repair their marriage. Despite undeniable differences, they agree that their marriage is irretrievably broken and are going their separate ways.” This is one of those celebrity breakups that resulted despite both parties trying to save their relationship.

3. Damson Idris & Lori Harvey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

One of the most desirable couples in recent memory, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey started dating in late 2022. While they only lasted a year, their split comes as a massive surprise because all year long, they were all over each other. As such, there were absolutely no signs of an impending breakup. However, in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter in November, the two shared, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

2. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda birthday celebration at Compound on September 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

On September 17, 2023, Teyana Taylor shared that she and her now-former husband Iman Shumpert had been separated for months. The reason for the post was so the model and coach could put an end to several baseless rumors that were flying around. Evidently, even while certifying that they are indeed no longer a couple, Taylor made it clear that she and Shumpert are still a family, no matter what. “Not too much on my bestie!” she began.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

From Taylor’s words, it’s clear that the two still love each other and maintain a cordial relationship. However, their separation is still a heavy blow for fans who have followed their relationship since 2014. Along with being one of the most surprising, this is among the most painful celebrity breakups of the year.

1. Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

While things started out sweetly between Palmer and Jackson in 2023, their relationship has slowly devolved to a point of no return. The pair found love in each other when they met in 2021. Two years later, in February 2023, they welcomed their child, and all seemed right with the world. Unfortunately, that was the highest point in their relationship, and it all went downhill from there. Following the Usher debacle in July, the two subsequently separated.

Seeing it all unfold in real time was pretty surprising, and in the aftermath, it was unbelievable how far it went. When Palmer and Jackson were reunited in an Instagram livestream on Palmer’s birthday, it seemed like their relationship was healing. On the contrary, recent reports have proven that the opposite has happened. Following allegations of abuse, Palmer has filed a restraining order against Jackson and has since been granted full custody of their son. There’s no way anyone could have seen any of this coming, and social media was left aghast. As far as celebrity breakups go, this has turned out to be one of the most shocking ones this year.

