quavo & saweetie
- RelationshipsSaweetie And Quavo: Full Relationship TimelineA timeline of Saweetie and Quavo's relationship.By Hanen Musa
- RelationshipsQuavo's Sister Supports Migos Rapper Getting With Lil Baby's Ex Jayda CheavesLil Baby and Saweetie could not have foreseen this.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsQuavo Confirms He Took Back Saweetie's Bentley On New Migos SongQuavo confirms that he had Saweetie's Bentley repossessed on the new Migos song with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAkademiks Accuses Saweetie Of Leaking Fight Video "To Run With A Narrative"He also says TMZ purchased the video for "approximately $50K to $100K."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJustin LaBoy Talks Saweetie & Quavo Break-Up & Allegations His Interview Caused ItJustin LaBoy joined The Breakfast Club to discuss Quavo and Saweetie, astrology, cancel culture, and more. By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsQuavo Allegedly Sent A Repo Man To Saweetie's To Take Bentley Back, Twitter EruptsSocial media users are arguing about whether the report is true or not but are nonetheless still getting the jokes off the whole thing. By Madusa S.
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Reacts To Quavo & Saweetie's Breakup: "H*es Ain't Sh*t"The rapper weighed in on the rap couples' recent split. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsQuavo's Sister Calls Saweetie A "Self Centered B*tch," Aunt Jumps In To Defend HerThe breakup drama between the rappers just got a bit messier. By Madusa S.
- ViralTwitter Erupts With Drake Memes After Saweetie Tells Quavo To "Take Care"The social media platform erupted with Drake-related jokes after Saweetie told her former boo to "take care."By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsQuavo Expresses Disappointment In Saweetie Following Break-Up PostQuavo took to Twitter to issue some comments about his breakup with Saweetie.By Alexander Cole