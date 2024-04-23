Quavo's Latest Chris Brown Diss Gets Mixed Reaction From Fans

Quavo and Chris Brown are in full-on battle mode. Fans have gotten four diss tracks in the span of two weeks: the latter dropped "Freaky" and "Weakest Link," while the former dropped "Tender" and "Over Hoes & B*tches." "Weakest Link" was a devastating diss from Brown, with the R&B star taking aim at Quavo's current romantic relationship. The bars were inconsistent, but Brown brought swagger and aggression to the table, and fans were impressed. The same can't really be said for Quavo's response. Credit to the rapper for getting a response out in three days, but fans aren't thrilled by what they heard.

The biggest talking point with regards to "Over Hoes & B*tches" is Takeoff. The standout member of Migos (and Quavo's late nephew) handles the chorus of the song, but some felt like his inclusion was distracting. Obviously, he's not involved in the feud. It makes sense to include Takeoff on paper, given that Brown mentioned the Migos rapper on "Weakest Link," but it didn't really translate the way Quavo wanted. Brown certainly felt this way, as he took to Instagram to make fun of the diss. "Damn and I was excited," he wrote. "That s**t don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better."

Read More: Cam’ron Says Chris Brown Had The Best Diss Track Of The Week With “Weakest Link”

Quavo's Diss Track Is Being Criticized

The fans who liked "Over Hoes & B*tches" complimented the flow and the production. Then there was the single artwork, which replaced a controversial photo of Brown choking a woman with Quavo choking Brown. What the song lacked for many, though, was energy. The Migos rapper goes after Brown's drug use and bipolar disorder, but he doesn't reveal anything fans didn't already know.

"I'm still crying," wrote one X user. "Quavo's whole diss was cultivating sh**ty tweets & google searches against Chris Brown." Another user blamed the people in the rapper's inner circle. "Quavo doesn't have any good friends," they added. "Anyone who really liked him would have warned him that it was a bad idea to respond with this pathetic diss."

Read More: 50 Cent Says “It’s A Wrap” For Quavo After Chris Brown’s Diss Track

Social Media Reactions Are Pouring In

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to Quavo's diss track "Over Hoes & B*tches." Do you think the Migos rapper fumbled the beef or is he being unfairly criticized? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Blown Away By Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Track