Cam’ron Says Chris Brown Had The Best Diss Track Of The Week With “Weakest Link”

Cam’ron says Chris Brown "sounds dangerous."

Cam’ron says that Chris Brown released the best diss song of the week with his track, “Weakest Link,” which targets Quavo. He discussed his reaction to the song in a video on his Instagram Story on Sunday. He gave it the nod over Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” and Kanye West’s “Like That Remix.”

“To me, Chris Brown got the best diss song this week,” Cam said. “Chris Brown and Quavo beef? It gotta be over a b*tch.” From there, he played a portion of the song and remarked: “That n***a said that when Takeoff died, n****s wished it was you instead. Chris Brown sound dangerous! Breezy sound dangerous right now!” Cam isn’t the only rapper to praise Brown for the diss track. Over the weekend, 50 Cent also remarked that “it’s a wrap” for Quavo at this point. “Oh my God i just heard this, if Quavo don’t come with some heat it’s a wrap. First the Fatboys break up now this!” he wrote on Instagram. DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross were both also blown away by the song.

On "Weakest Link," Brown raps: "You the weakest link out of your clique, let's keep it a hundo, n***a. You f*cked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f*ck, lil' n***a. 'Cause I f*cked your ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I'm up, lil' n***a." Later in the song, he also praises the late Migos rapper Takeoff, but adds: "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead.,” while referring to Quavo.

Cam'ron Discusses Chris Brown's Diss Track

Check out Cam’ron’s full thoughts on the song above. Quavo has yet to respond with a diss track of his own. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron as well as Chris Brown and Quavo’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

