50 Cent Weighs In On Chris Brown Allegedly Buying Out Quavo Concerts

50 Cent is easily one of the biggest trolls in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is constantly delivering hilarious commentary on the biggest topics in the culture. One topic that has dominated discourse as of late, involves none other than Quavo and Chris Brown. For those of you who may not know, Chris Brown and Quavo have been going back and forth with diss tracks. However, an update from this weekend has fans theorizing that Brown might be on some truly diabolical work right now.

At a recent Quavo concert, it appeared as though the crowd might as well have been empty. This subsequently led to people believing that Chris Brown had bought out the tickets so that no one could actually attend. From there, people would see the images of Quavo's concert, and assume that he had fallen off. It is a pretty interesting move, that does nothing but put money in Quavo's pockets. Consequently, not everyone is convinced that this is what is happening. However, Fif couldn't help but give his take on all of this.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Speaks

"Oh this shit getting different," 50 said. Overall, the legendary artist seems to be very amused by all of this, and it is easy to see why. After all, this is a very unique situation, especially as Chris Brown and Quavo continue to throw diss tracks at one another. At this point, there is no telling how this is all going to finish. If anything is for certain, it's that reconciliation won't be in the cards for at least a little while.

Let us know what you think of this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chris Brown actually bought out the tickets at Quavo's show? Do you believe that this is a legitimate way of getting back at someone? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?