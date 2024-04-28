Quavo Performs For Shockingly Small Crowd, Fans Blame Chris Brown

As of late, Chris Brown and Quavo have been engaged in a lyrical feud, and some fans think it's had serious consequences. It all started with the R&B icon's "Freak" collab with Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley. The song seemingly referenced Quavo's rumored romance with his ex Karrueche Tran, as well as Migos' hit "Bad and Bougie." He was quick to fire back with a diss of his own, digging up Brown's domestic violence allegations.

Breezy then went for the throat on "Weakest Link," claiming that when Takeoff died in 2022, "everybody really wished it was [Quavo] instead." He additionally rhymed about the 2021 surveillance footage of an alleged physical altercation between Quavo and Saweetie. Quavo responded once again with "Over H*es & B*tches," name-dropping Rihanna and seemingly challenging him to a fight. The debacle has hip-hop fans everywhere weighing in, with many arguing that Brown came out on top.

Clip Shows Seemingly Low Attendance At Quavo Show

Now, a new clip is making its rounds on social media of the crowd at a Quavo concert. The crowd looks shockingly small, especially considering the size of the venue. The attendee filming the video suggested that the former Migos member's beef with Brown could be to blame, noting that Quavo was scheduled to hit the stage in only 30 minutes.

"Yo Chris Brown," the cameraman says in the clip, panning to rows and rows of empty seats. "Are you serious bro? I know you've got something to do with this. Ain't nobody at my man Quavo's show today? Chris Brown, come on bro. I know you called somebody to shut his show down. Where are the people? This is horrible... There's nobody here." What do you think of the seemingly low turnout at Quavo's recent performance? Do you think Chris Brown is to blame? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

