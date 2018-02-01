aziz ansari
- Pop CultureAziz Ansari Film "Being Mortal" Production Halted Over Bill Murray Complaints: ReportAnsari directs, stars in, and wrote the film, but production was reportedly paused after someone complained of Murray's alleged "inappropriate behavior."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture#MeToo's Tarana Burke Dubs Louis C.K. An "Assh*le" For Behavior Following AccusationsShe praised Aziz Ansari, who was also accused of being inappropriate, because his response was "humble."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAziz Ansari Opens Up About Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Netflix SpecialAziz Ansari was caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement.By Aron A.
- SocietyMindy Kaling Defends Her Choice To Support Aziz Ansari"I am a champion of women."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAziz Ansari Says Sexual Misconduct Controversy Made Him A "Better Person"Aziz Ansari reflects on the allegations made against him.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAziz Ansari Announces First Official Show In NYC Following Sexual Misconduct AllegationsAziz Ansari returns to New York City.By Milca P.
- SocietyAziz Ansari Announces New Stand-Up Comedy Show DatesAziz Ansari to embark on a mini tour in the South.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentNetflix Wants Third Season Of "Master Of None" After Aziz Ansari Sexual Assault ScandalNetflix is open to renewing the critically-acclaimed production.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAziz Ansari Does Stand-Up For The First Time Since Being Accused Of Sexual MisconductAziz did a string of surprise shows for Mother's Day.By Karlton Jahmal
- InterviewsLena Waithe Discusses Aziz Ansari, Historic Emmy Win In New "Vanity Fair" PieceThe prominent television fixture is opening up about pressing matters. By David Saric
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer On Aziz Ansari's Sexual Assault Allegation: "I Really Feel For The Woman"Amy Schumer may call Aziz Ansari her friend, but she doesn't defend his actions.By Chantilly Post