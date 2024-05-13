Kanye West Explains Why He's Now The Happiest He's Ever Been

It's been an absolute roller coaster few years for Kanye West. The rapper released his album Donda in 2021 and turned around to produce one controversial news story after another. That peaked when he went on a series of antisemitic rants that saw him being dropped from many of his major endorsements and collaboration deals. Despite all the turbulence, he still managed to record and put out a new album called VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this year. During a recent interview he surprisingly revealed that he's now the happiest he's ever been in his life.

West was being interviewed by Hypebeast when he made the revelation. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m with my wife, with Aus Taylor, my visual director at YZY and with Dov Charney. All year, I’ve been with loved ones, doing it independently ourselves" he explains. That makes sense given how much Kanye has found himself in trouble with labels and corporate collaborators over the years. West and Ty's new album was released through YZY and is expected to get at least one follow-up later this year. Check out the interview West gave in Hypebeast below.

Kanye West On His Current Happiness

Last week, West seemingly went back on a surprising new endeavor he promised back in April. He surprised many of his fans, particularly those fond of his religious sentiments, when he announced a company and platform for pornographic material. The company sees to have never gotten far past the idea phase, though some NSFW performers reported that the rapper reached out to them. He eventually deleted the original announcement and other mentions of the idea leading fans to think it may be canceled.

