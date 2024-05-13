Kanye West Explains Why He's Now The Happiest He's Ever Been

BYLavender Alexandria1041 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

West claims that doing everything himself has helped him find happiness.

It's been an absolute roller coaster few years for Kanye West. The rapper released his album Donda in 2021 and turned around to produce one controversial news story after another. That peaked when he went on a series of antisemitic rants that saw him being dropped from many of his major endorsements and collaboration deals. Despite all the turbulence, he still managed to record and put out a new album called VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this year. During a recent interview he surprisingly revealed that he's now the happiest he's ever been in his life.

West was being interviewed by Hypebeast when he made the revelation. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m with my wife, with Aus Taylor, my visual director at YZY and with Dov Charney. All year, I’ve been with loved ones, doing it independently ourselves" he explains. That makes sense given how much Kanye has found himself in trouble with labels and corporate collaborators over the years. West and Ty's new album was released through YZY and is expected to get at least one follow-up later this year. Check out the interview West gave in Hypebeast below.

Read More: Kanye West's Most Shocking Altercations With Paparazzi

Kanye West On His Current Happiness

Last week, West seemingly went back on a surprising new endeavor he promised back in April. He surprised many of his fans, particularly those fond of his religious sentiments, when he announced a company and platform for pornographic material. The company sees to have never gotten far past the idea phase, though some NSFW performers reported that the rapper reached out to them. He eventually deleted the original announcement and other mentions of the idea leading fans to think it may be canceled.

What do you think of Kanye West claiming that he is currently the happiest he's ever been in his life? Do you think he will ever release all three originally promised parts of his VULTURES album series? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Gets New Release Date103.9K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022MusicKanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own City8.7K
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYEMusicKanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite Meal2.8K
Power 106 Presents PowerhouseMusicKanye West Posts Could Get You Shadowbanned From Instagram, According To DJ Akademiks1354