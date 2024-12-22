Andre 3000 Thanks Drake For Leaking Kanye West's "Life Of The Party"

Andre 3000 says the track may never have seen the light of day.

Andre 3000 says that fans have Drake to thank for ever hearing his verse on Kanye West's "Life of the Party." He explained how the collaboration came together as well as his reaction to Drake leaking the track during his feud with the controversial rapper while speaking with The New York Times' Popcast.

"I knew he was working on this album called, 'Donda,' and I knew he lost his mom just like I lost my mom so I knew that subject matter better than anyone. And it's hard to explain to anyone, until you lose a parent, you can't even explain it to anyone. So, when he said, 'Hey, I wanna play this album for you.' He played me the whole 'Donda' album. He actually sent it to me and said, 'Give me your opinions on these songs, give me your comments.' And I actually listened to the whole album and gave notes on what I felt about the songs. He took them in how he would and he said, 'Yeah man, I'd like you to contribute to this album. Do you hear anything you'd like to be on?'" Eventually, Andre landed on "Life of the Party."

Andre 3000 Poses With Kanye West During The BET Awards

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 28: Musicians Kanye West and Andre 3000 visit the Distinctive Asset Gift & Lounge during the 2004 BET Music Awards at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

From there, Andre discussed Drake leaking the song on his radio show, revealing that he and Kanye were in a disagreement about whether to drop it at that point. Ye wanted the legendary Outkast rapper to rewrite his verse without explicit words, while Andre said he preferred to just be cut from the song instead. "Finally, Drake puts it out. So, kinda have to thank Drake for letting that song see the light of day. And, I wanna clear something up too. I think a lot of people think that Kanye did the song and put the diss part out without me knowing about it. I'd heard the diss part and me and Kanye had a conversation about it. I had my feelings about it. I was like, 'Man, do you really wanna do this on this type of song? It's kinda like going and shooting up your mom's funeral.' He felt the way he felt at the time. He put the diss verse on it."

Andre 3000 Reflects On "Life Of The Party"