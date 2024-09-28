Leon Thomas Explains What It Means To Be A "MUTT" On His Second Album

From Nickelodeon's Victorious to producing and writing for artists like SZA, Drake , Kanye West , and more, Leon Thomas has really seen everything. For some of us at HNHH, it's hard to disassociate him from his character on the popular kid's series when he's writing heavily emotional and explicit tracks. But it just goes to show how much he's grown in about a decade , and it may be safe to say Leon Thomas is at his most mature on MUTT. Yes, for those who don't know, the Brooklyn, New York native also has a solo career. This is his second album and a follow-up to 2023's Electric Dusk.

With this record, Leon Thomas focuses a lot on what his life and love have done to him mentally and emotionally. According to an interview he did with Uproxx, he explains how his dog was a source of inspiration for the themes and its title. "Perfecting that sound and just continuing to tell these stories as I’m a single guy doing my thing, trying to figure it out, trying to find love in a very interesting dating circus that we have right now", Thomas says. "As I started working on the album in my new home, I began to notice similarities between my dog’s behavior and my own. Even though my dog may sometimes [make mistakes]... I know he means well. This became a metaphor for not being a perfect partner but having good intentions". Those messages are strong, as are the production and feature choices. Check out MUTT now.