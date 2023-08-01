Leon Thomas Enlists Victoria Monét Stellar “Breaking Point (Remix)”

Leon Thomas has enlisted Victoria Monét for the official remix of his single, “Breaking Point.” The new remix gives listeners a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming debut studio album. The project, Electric Dusk, will reportedly be released later this year via EZMNY and Motown Records. “Breaking Point” arrived at the end of last year, produced by Coleman, Don Mills, and Leon Thomas himself. Monét’s feature puts a completely new twist on the song, turning a heartbreak ballad into an R&B duet.

The downbeat instrumentation allows Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét to showcase their vocal ranges and how their voices complement one another. The harmonies between Thomas and Monét on the remix of “Breaking Point” bring new life into the song. The original version saw Thomas pour his heart out, depicting the moment when a relationship reaches its breaking point. Monét sings from the perspective of the woman in the relationship. She also utilizes boiling water as a metaphor in her verse. Meanwhile, Thomas has been involved in the music industry for a while and has been in the entertainment industry even longer. Yet, Electric Dusk marks his first official debut studio album, celebrating a new era.

Two Decorated Songwriters Ready To Make Their Debut

Leon Thomas started his career as an actor when he was just a child, appearing in his first Broadway production at 10 years old. His most well-known roles have been as a cast member of The Backyardigans, as Andre Harris on Victorious, and in a recurring role in Insecure. While recently beginning his career as a solo artist, Leon Thomas has been involved in the music industry for a long time, both as a producer and songwriter. As a member of the production duo The Rascals, Thomas has had his hand in crafting hits alongside notable artists such as Victorious co-star Ariana Grande, as well as Zendaya, Rick Ross, Drake, Jack Harlow, and SZA. Additionally, he will be opening for label boss Ty Dolla $ign on his fall tour later this year.

Victoria Monét also started her career as a songwriter, working closely with Ariana Grande, much like Thomas. She has written songs for notable artists, including Diddy, Coco Jones, Chloe x Halle, and Brandy. Also similar to Thomas, Monét has transitioned from songwriter to artist, releasing her Jaguar EP to critical acclaim in 2020. So far, she is having one of her most prolific years yet, and will release her debut album, Jaguar II, on August 25. Two talented singer-songwriters on similar paths, Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét’s musical chemistry on the “Breaking Point” remix feels natural.

Quotable Lyrics

I don’t understand how we’re here

We could be crushin’ to the ground

And somehow still reach a ceiling

We boilin’ ’til the water drifts away until we’re feelin’

By now we know that we are past the point of healin’

