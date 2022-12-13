Back in May, Ty Dolla $ign shared the exciting news that he would be officially launching his EZMNY Records label. Along with that came the introduction of his first signee – Leon Thomas.

“Leon’s talent was just a higher level from every other singer or producer that I was hearing,” the “Spicy” hitmaker told Billboard at the time. “The fact that he was doing everything himself from playing bass to working Logic and Pro Tools [was amazing]. From the first song I heard, I knew he was one of them ones.”

Actor Leon Thomas III attends the premiere of “Flatliners” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Since then, we’ve heard Thomas’ talent speak for itself on “Love Jones” back in August. He and Ty Dolla came together for the single, but now, he’s back with a song of his own.

On Monday (December 12), the rising recording artist took us to his “Breaking Point.” As Revolt notes, the song was previously used in a Beats by Dre advertisement starring LeBron James and his son, Bronny.

The emotional song finds the Illinois native reflecting on how he can nurture a fading relationship. “Slow dancing in this burning house, I don’t wanna go nowhere / It’s hard for me to listen when there’s miles and miles of distance,” he sings.

Other appearances from Ty Dolla $ign’s first signee can be found on Phony Ppl’s “to get home” as well as Steelo’s “Lord Knows.”

Other appearances from Ty Dolla $ign's first signee can be found on Phony Ppl's "to get home" as well as Steelo's "Lord Knows."

Quotable Lyrics:

Slow dancing in this burning house, I don’t wanna go nowhere

It’s hard for me to listen when there’s miles and miles of distance

Feel your heart is drifting but you’re right there

I call you home but I might be alone, I can hear it in your tone

We’re in the danger zone

