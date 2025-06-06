Ty Dolla $ign Goes "All In" On His Own Sound In New Single

Ty Dolla $ign is having an amazing 2025. His artist, Leon Thomas, is one of the biggest stars in R&B and "Mutt" is one of the most popular songs of year. The Compton recording artist steps up and makes his presence felt in the new single, "All In." The new track follows Ty work with Kanye West as the group Vultures.

The track samples the classic Wayne Wonder cut "No Letting Go." Ty seranades his love interest as he questions if she is a ride or die. The tropical vibe is perfect for the summertime heat. The hitmaker's signature vocals melt the women's heart as he tells them how much love he has for them.

Dance floors will be requesting this track all season long. It's great to see Ty Dolla $ign return to his loverboy ways after being involved in controversy with Ye.

Tycoon will be Ty's next album. A lot about the album remains a mystery. Will he address Kanye West's recent comments in the music? Is going to work with Mustard again? Where does Leon Thomas fit in the recording process.

Ty Dolla $ign has began the album's campaign trail with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the new single. Tycoon could be a late-2025 release.

"All In" - Ty Dolla $ign

Quotable Lyrics: