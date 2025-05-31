Clipse Storms Back Into Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Clipse Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 24: (L-R) No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party to celebrate Black-owned restaurants on Pepsi Dig In Day at DuSable Black History Museum on August 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Pepsi)
New hip-hop releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Clipse, Meek Mill, G Herbo, MAVI, Earl Sweatshirt, XXXTENTACION, and Juice WRLD.

The summer is upon us, and that means new hip-hop releases are hotter than ever this week on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. We're leading the way with "Ace Trumpets," the new and lead Pharrell-produced single from the upcoming Clipse reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Thanks to meditative string plucks, pots-and-pans percussion, nasty synth lines, and sharp drums further throughout, this is a very promising teaser for the highly anticipated project, which is the duo's first in over 15 years. Pusha T drops some killer lines throughout, but the highlight is No Malice's creative rhymes and references.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the new collab single from G Herbo and Meek Mill, the reflective and melancholy "Survivor's Guilt." For most of the track, the instrumental ponders on light piano keys, background harmonies, and ethereal hanging tones.

Eventually, both MCs' fiery and passionately personal verses get even more energy from hard-hitting trap drums further on. It might not be the reinvention of the wheel from either artist, but it's still impactful. It's the kind of track whose lyrics will hit you harder over time.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of collaborations, Fire Emoji also shouts out the latest link-up from MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt, the Hollywood Cole-produced "Landgrab." It's a very unorthodox and odd union, but not for the reasons you might assume.

The soulful sample selection from Cole provides a great backdrop for MAVI's head-up-high verse, whereas Earl contrasts his collaborator's precision with a more loose and lackadaisical DMV flow. It may hit your ears in a bizarre way at first. But it only takes one more dive to appreciate the approach for what it is.

Finally, we'd be remiss to end this Fire Emoji update without talking about the new posthumous collaboration from XXXTENTACION and Juice WRLD. While that will ward some fans off, the "whoa (mind in awe)" remix revamps the X original with a really solid Juice performance.

Not much else is different from the original beat, but it's a nice treat for fans who want to reminisce. We will see whether or not more of these come out in the future.

