One of Diddy's former assistants, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," took the stand again in his trial today.

Diddy's federal trial continues, and today, one of his former assistants took the stand once again. The ex-assistant in question is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia." She accuses the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, abuse, and more. On the stand today, Mia discussed her time in development with Revolt Films, which allegedly left her suffering from anxiety attacks and PTSD.

She claims to have left the company in 2017, per TMZ, and says they were working out severence pay for her. Her legal team asked for roughly $10 million during the nine-month mediation process, and ultimately, they settled on $400K.

Mia added that while she did mention some of the violence she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder, she didn't mention the alleged sexual assaults. "Oh, no. I was going to die with that," she stated.

This is far from all she had to say, however. Mia also recalled accompanying Cassie on a movie shoot back in 2015. According to her, the songstress was ignoring Diddy's phone calls after finding out about his alleged relationship with Gina Huynh. Allegedly, the mogul was furious with Mia, and proceeded to threaten to fire her and derail her personal projects.

She also reflected on a trip to St. Bart's she joined Diddy and his family on between 2010-2011. Allegedly, Diddy asked her to count money from a safe on his yacht but lashed out because he thought she was counting too slowly.

Mia allegedly asked the crew to take her to land, and was consoled by Diddy's then-wife Kim Porter. Ultimately, she returned to the boat because Diddy allegedly had her passport, meaning she couldn't leave the country.

