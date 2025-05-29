There have been some high-profile witnesses in the Diddy trial, such as Cassie and Kid Cudi. But most of the other testimonies the jury has heard from are not as recognizable, such as that of an alleged anonymous victim referred to as "Mia."

As reported by AllHipHop, Sean Combs' alleged former assistant took the stand today (Thursday, May 29) in Manhattan federal court. She accused him of alleged sexual assault, physical abuse, and imposition of an abhorrent and controlling work environment. Mia alleges that Combs engaged in various hostile outbursts and sexual misconduct, and also claims she suffered extreme sleep depravation during her tenure.

More specifically, she alleged that she had to stay up for five days straight while working for Diddy. Extended-release Adderall allegedly kept the then-assistant going until blurred vision, hearing loss, and hallucinations took over. Eventually, her higher-ups allegedly allowed her to rest. The Bad Boy mogul allegedly only gave this permission after Mia broke down in tears.

In addition, she alleged that Combs physically assaulted her multiple times. The former assistant's specific allegations reportedly include throwing her against a wall, dunking her in a pool, slamming her arms with a door, and dumping an ice bucket over her head.

Mia also alleged that he sexually assaulted on various occasions, both as his assistant and as director of development and acquisitions at Revolt Films. Not only that, but she also recounted her alleged entry into the Bad Boy sphere.

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The anonymous Mia alleges that she met with a recruiter, human resources, and a woman named Toni Baez Fletcher before Diddy hired her. Her first meeting with the executive allegedly took place in his hotel room with the HR person. Combs was allegedly only wearing underwear.

However, when the HR rep left, the former assistant alleged he put clothes on. Mia alleges they paid her $50,000 annually on a two-week trial period, and that she quickly realized the job was more demanding than she thought.

Diddy's behavior was allegedly volatile, as Mia alleged that he had quick mood swings and refused to let her leave his presence without permission. Allegedly, after she snuck out at 2AM one night as he slept, his security team let her know that he was allegedly sending people to find her.

Mia alleged that Combs' frustrations often lashed out via punishment towards her, such as verbal abuse and threats of employment termination. Also, she alleged that he forced her to spend time with Cassie and obey his every order without hesitation.