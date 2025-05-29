Cassie allegedly once considered jumping off of a balcony to escape from Diddy, according to celebrity stylist Deonte Nash. Nash testified about the alleged incident in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial, this week. He claimed he and Cassie went to a hotel together after Diddy kicked them out of his home.

Eventually, Diddy allegedly came searching for them at the hotel, which prompted Cassie to panic. “She was going to climb over the balcony,” Nash testified, as caught by AllHipHop. “She started heading that way.” He noted: “It wasn’t the first floor.” Luckily, Nash said he was able to convince Cassie to sneak out through a side door before she took drastic action.

Elsewhere in his testimony, Nash alleged that he witnessed Diddy make frequent threats about Cassie's music career, even warning that he'd release sexually explicit videos of her. In particular, he recalled two specific instances of Diddy's alleged behavior. One time, he allegedly hit and kicked Cassie until she hit her head and started bleeding, while in another incident, he allegedly slammed Nash on a parked car, according to CNN.

Diddy Trial Day 12

Nash is just the latest of over a dozen people to take the witness stand over the last several weeks. Cassie even testified for several straight days, recounting years of alleged physical and sexual abuse. She detailed several alleged "freak-off" experiences as well as Diddy's alleged reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, and much more. Afterward, she welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine.

In addition to Cassie, there have been several other high-profile witnesses to testify in the case. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, as well as Kid Cudi, and more have taken the stand.

Following Nash's testimony on Thursday, one of Diddy's former assistants, "Mia," is now testifying. She's claimed that he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her. Looking ahead, Diddy's trial is expected to last upwards of eight weeks as the prosecution continues to attempt to prove his alleged guilt on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.