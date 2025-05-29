Suge Knight Advocates For Diddy's Acquittal In Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 595 Views
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Suge Knight previously predicted that President Donald Trump might pardon Diddy if the court hands down a conviction.

The rivalry between Suge Knight and Diddy needs no introduction, and it hasn't gotten much better since the Death Row and Bad Boy days. But even with all that context, Suge does not think the New York executive should face a conviction in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Per Billboard, the West Coast executive spoke with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation program on Tuesday (May 27). They spoke about the federal trial, which made Knight reflect on their relationship. However, he also explained why he thinks Puff shouldn't be found guilty in his view.

"I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends," Suge Knight began concerning the Diddy trial. "But Puffy should definitely walk. There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop."

"I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison," he added. "How could every person who’s involved with Puffy not [be] on the stand except for Puffy? At some point, the law got to be blind. We just can’t jump to conclusions and say, 'Throw Puffy under the bus.' Like I said, him and I are not friends, but Puffy definitely should walk. What’s right is right, wrong is wrong."

Who Is Capricorn Clark?

Elsewhere, Chris Cumo also asked about Suge Knight's relationship with Capricorn Clark. She was Puff's former assistant, and accused him of allegedly kidnapping her. Suge also alleged that Reggie Wright Jr. of Bad Boy fame forced Clark to engage in sexual intercourse with various individuals.

Not only that, but Knight also predicted that, if he's convicted, Diddy will received a presidential pardon. "I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s going to be federal," he told Cuomo. "And if he gets convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him. I feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it. He’s not a dummy. I’m quite sure somebody is going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them."

