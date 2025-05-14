Suge Knight Theorizes Diddy Will Tamper With Jury And Get Pardoned By Donald Trump

BY Caroline Fisher 347 Views
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cassie has already made several disturbing claims about her toxic relationship with Diddy during his trial.

Recently, Suge Knight called into NewsNation’s “CUOMO," where he shared a bombshell theory about Diddy's trial. The former Death Row boss said he thinks the music mogul could allegedly try to sway the jury, and that he could be pardoned by Donald Trump if convicted.

"Puffy’s not a dummy,” Knight claimed, per AllHipHop. “I’m sure somebody’s going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That’s all you need is one.”

Knight made these claims shortly after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie mentioned him on the stand during the trial. Per The Washington Post, she alleged that the Bad Boy founder once left one of his "freak off" parties abruptly to confront him at a nearby diner. During her testimony, she recalled being afraid of what could happen.

"I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” she explained. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Demanded She Call Him By Her Grandfather's Nickname In Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 3

Knight claimed he didn't remember this, but did admit to being a regular at the diner. He also said he didn't think Cassie was lying.

“I don’t think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie,” he explained. “I don’t think she’s in a situation where she’s got to worry anymore.”

When asked whether or not he actually thinks Diddy could try to tamper with the jury, he didn't rule it out. “He’s got enough influence,” he said, suggesting that he might allegedly be owed a few “favors by the government."

“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” he also speculated. “I think he’s going to be alright.” As for what else Cassie has said during the trial so far, she's made several additional disturbing claims about her relationship with Diddy. She accused him of introducing her to drugs like blue dolphin ecstasy, making her change her appearance before his alleged sex parties, having her call him her grandfather's nickname, and more.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Rushed Out Of A Freak-Off To Confront Suge Knight

