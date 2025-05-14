Recently, Suge Knight called into NewsNation’s “CUOMO," where he shared a bombshell theory about Diddy's trial. The former Death Row boss said he thinks the music mogul could allegedly try to sway the jury, and that he could be pardoned by Donald Trump if convicted.

"Puffy’s not a dummy,” Knight claimed, per AllHipHop. “I’m sure somebody’s going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That’s all you need is one.”

Knight made these claims shortly after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie mentioned him on the stand during the trial. Per The Washington Post, she alleged that the Bad Boy founder once left one of his "freak off" parties abruptly to confront him at a nearby diner. During her testimony, she recalled being afraid of what could happen.

"I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” she explained. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Diddy Trial Day 3

Knight claimed he didn't remember this, but did admit to being a regular at the diner. He also said he didn't think Cassie was lying.

“I don’t think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie,” he explained. “I don’t think she’s in a situation where she’s got to worry anymore.”

When asked whether or not he actually thinks Diddy could try to tamper with the jury, he didn't rule it out. “He’s got enough influence,” he said, suggesting that he might allegedly be owed a few “favors by the government."