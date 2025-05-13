Today is the second day of the Diddy trial and a lot of people are paying attention because of Cassie. This morning, she is testifying in court, and many want to hear what she has to say.

Overall, the trial has been extremely salacious so far, and there is no telling what Cassie may reveal to the jury. However, Diddy's legal team will be doing everything they can to try and question her credibility. After all, that is the job of a defense.

Prior to Cassie taking the stand, Diddy's lawyers attempted to play some mind games. While speaking to the judge, they requested that Alex Fine be banned from the court while Cassie testifies. Fine is Cassie's husband and he has been supportive of her throughout this entire process.

As for the artist's testimony, it is expected that she could be on the stand for more than just one day. After all, she is the key witness in all of this.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Day 1 of the trial brought forth numerous alleged revelations. For instance, it was stated by male escort Daniel Phillip that Cassie has asked to be urinated on. Moreover, it was also stated that Diddy would watch Cassie have sex with other men.

Overall, this is a trial that has huge implications for the music industry. After all, the mogul is facing 20 years in prison if he is convicted. Moreover, every celebrity who has attended one of his parties will be feeling some type of way about their associations.

Needless to say, this is the most talked about trial in the world right now. Everyone in hip-hop is paying attention. The media circus has been endless, and that won't change until a verdict is in.

Jury members are going to be in for a very long trial moving forward. We can only imagine what must be going through their heads right now.