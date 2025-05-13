Cassie Describes Diddy's Alleged Abuse And Drastic Mood Swings

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Cassie is currently on the stand in the Diddy trial and the jury is currently hanging onto her every word so far.

Cassie is in court today for Day 2 of the Diddy trial. Overall, this is a pivotal day for the prosecution seeing as though the artist is the key witness in all of this. However, the defense will be trying everything to discredit her.

So far, the testimony from Cassie has been quite powerful. She began by noting that she was scared of Diddy. Ultimately, she only participated in freak-offs because she was scared of what he might do if he said no.

Furthermore, she accused the mogul of introducing her to drugs like blue dolphin ecstacy. Additionally, Cassie is being asked about Diddy's alleged abuse and his supposed mood swings.

During this portion of the testimony, the singer was extremely forthcoming. According to The Shade Room, she alleged that Diddy would get angry out of nowhere. Moreover, he would allegedly put hands on her when he got really upset. This was also allegedly done alongside emotional and psychological abuse.

Diddy Trial Day 2

Cassie will be continuing her testimony this afternoon and it is expected that she will talk at length about the alleged freak-offs. Moreover, there is an expectation that there will be some questions about her career and her associations to Bad Boy Records.

We're sure this is a very emotional time for Cassie. In fact, it has been reported that she broke down in tears while testifying today. Given the nature of this case and everything being said, that should not be a surprise.

If convicted, Diddy is facing a whopping 20 years in prison, which means he would be over 75 years old by the end of his sentence. However, this trial is far from over. There is still a lot of testimony to go, with many witnesses taking the stand. Furthermore, the mogul's legal team is work around the clock to make sure they can poke holes in the state's case.

