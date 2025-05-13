Cassie Is Reportedly Ready To Testify Against Diddy "In Very Short Order"

BY Alexander Cole 73 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Singer-Songwriter Cassie attends Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cassie was mentioned numerous times during Day 1 of the Diddy Trial on Monday and now, she seems ready to give her side of the story.

Cassie was mentioned quite a bit in court today as the Diddy Trial kicked off in New York City. Overall, this is one of hip-hop's most high-profile trials and the whole world is paying attention.

This really all started in November of 2023 when Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit was settled the next day, however, this subsequently led to some major investigations into the mogul's alleged actions. Eventually, the word "freak-off" became part of the public lexicon and the rest is history.

Now, Diddy is facing severe sex trafficking charges and if he is convicted, he could face over 20 years in prison. Cassie is a huge part of the prosecution's case, and as it turns out, she wants to testify.

According to TMZ, her lawyer Douglas Wigdor spoke outside the court today, noting that she will be on the stand "in very short order." This means she could be on the stand as early as tomorrow, although there is no confirmation just yet.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Made An Escort Pee In Cassie's Mouth During A Freak-Off

Diddy Trial Day 1

The trial has brought forth numerous revelations so far. For instance, it was alleged that Diddy forced a male escort to urinate in Cassie's mouth. Furthermore, Daniel Phillip, a male stripper, revealed that he was paid to have sex with Cassie while Diddy masturbated.

The defense has attempted to pain the victims as simply jealous and vindictive. However, it remains to be seen if that will be a fruitful strategy when trying to convince the court.

If Cassie does testify in the trial on Day 2, then there will be lots of media attention around that. While this trial is not being televised, it is being documented by the courtroom sketcher.

Moreover, there are dozens of cameras outside of the court with local, National, and International media looking to get the latest updates as soon as high-profile names leave the building.

Only time will tell whether or not the prosecution makes an effective case in what is a monumental moment for the hip-hop world.

Read More: Diddy Turns To The Bible As Sex Trafficking Trial Begins Opening Statements

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.5K
Music YSL Judge Holds Potential Juror In Contempt For Contacting Reporter In Young Thug Trial 830