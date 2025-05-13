Cassie was mentioned quite a bit in court today as the Diddy Trial kicked off in New York City. Overall, this is one of hip-hop's most high-profile trials and the whole world is paying attention.

This really all started in November of 2023 when Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit was settled the next day, however, this subsequently led to some major investigations into the mogul's alleged actions. Eventually, the word "freak-off" became part of the public lexicon and the rest is history.

Now, Diddy is facing severe sex trafficking charges and if he is convicted, he could face over 20 years in prison. Cassie is a huge part of the prosecution's case, and as it turns out, she wants to testify.

According to TMZ, her lawyer Douglas Wigdor spoke outside the court today, noting that she will be on the stand "in very short order." This means she could be on the stand as early as tomorrow, although there is no confirmation just yet.

Diddy Trial Day 1

The trial has brought forth numerous revelations so far. For instance, it was alleged that Diddy forced a male escort to urinate in Cassie's mouth. Furthermore, Daniel Phillip, a male stripper, revealed that he was paid to have sex with Cassie while Diddy masturbated.

The defense has attempted to pain the victims as simply jealous and vindictive. However, it remains to be seen if that will be a fruitful strategy when trying to convince the court.

If Cassie does testify in the trial on Day 2, then there will be lots of media attention around that. While this trial is not being televised, it is being documented by the courtroom sketcher.

Moreover, there are dozens of cameras outside of the court with local, National, and International media looking to get the latest updates as soon as high-profile names leave the building.

Only time will tell whether or not the prosecution makes an effective case in what is a monumental moment for the hip-hop world.