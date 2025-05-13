Diddy Courtroom Sketch Goes Viral After The Mogul Flashes A Symbol To His Family

BY Alexander Cole 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Diddy was in court on Monday for the start of his trial and his family was there too to support him in this trying time.

The Diddy trial is one of the biggest and most important in all of hip-hop. If the mogul is convicted, he will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison, which means he will be over 75 years old when he gets out.

However, the mogul is doing everything he can to get out of this. Overall, he has a massive legal team, and they are already trying to muddy the waters. On Day 1 of the trial, the credibility of the alleged victims was brought into question.

Since the start of the trial, we have gotten numerous courtroom sketches, and one is now going viral. Ultimately, it's not because Diddy did anything egregious. In fact, it stems from the love he showed his family as he walked into the courtroom.

With his mother and six oldest kids in the crowd at the trial, Diddy flashed a heart symbol with his hands. Additionally, you can see from the sketch that the mogul now has grey hair and looks aged.

Read More: From Diddy To Weinstein: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shaking Up Hip Hop & Hollywood

Diddy Trial Day 1

The trial was especially salacious on Day 1 because of the testimony of Daniel Phillip. He was a male stripper who Diddy allegedly paid to have sex with Cassie. Moreover, it was alleged that Diddy made a male escort pee in Cassie's mouth.

That is exactly what we mean when we say salacious. Much of the content of this trial is sexual in nature and that is going to continue for some time.

On Day 2 which begins today, there is a realistic possibility that Cassie gets to testify. However, there is actually no telling for now when she is scheduled to take the stand. All we know is that her lawyer says she is ready to go when needed.

This is very much a fascinating trial and all eyes will be on it for the next few weeks. If one thing is for certain, it is that the prosecution and defense will be under tremendous scrutiny.

Read More: Cassie Is Reportedly Ready To Testify Against Diddy "In Very Short Order"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.7K
Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up Music Cassie Is Reportedly Ready To Testify Against Diddy "In Very Short Order" 487
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Looks Tired And Grey In First Courtroom Sketches From His Sex Trafficking Trial 4.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Daughters Reportedly Left The Courtroom During Male Stripper's Harrowing Testimony 2.0K