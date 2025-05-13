Diddy Courtroom Sketch Goes Viral After The Mogul Flashes A Symbol To His Family

The Diddy trial is one of the biggest and most important in all of hip-hop. If the mogul is convicted, he will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison, which means he will be over 75 years old when he gets out.

However, the mogul is doing everything he can to get out of this. Overall, he has a massive legal team, and they are already trying to muddy the waters. On Day 1 of the trial, the credibility of the alleged victims was brought into question.

Since the start of the trial, we have gotten numerous courtroom sketches, and one is now going viral. Ultimately, it's not because Diddy did anything egregious. In fact, it stems from the love he showed his family as he walked into the courtroom.

With his mother and six oldest kids in the crowd at the trial, Diddy flashed a heart symbol with his hands. Additionally, you can see from the sketch that the mogul now has grey hair and looks aged.

Diddy Trial Day 1

The trial was especially salacious on Day 1 because of the testimony of Daniel Phillip. He was a male stripper who Diddy allegedly paid to have sex with Cassie. Moreover, it was alleged that Diddy made a male escort pee in Cassie's mouth.

That is exactly what we mean when we say salacious. Much of the content of this trial is sexual in nature and that is going to continue for some time.

On Day 2 which begins today, there is a realistic possibility that Cassie gets to testify. However, there is actually no telling for now when she is scheduled to take the stand. All we know is that her lawyer says she is ready to go when needed.