sex trafficking trial
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyer Wants Retrial, Says "Sexual Deviant" Allegations Are UnfairR. Kelly's new attorney claims that his trial lawyers should've objected to videos of "graphic sex" that were submitted as evidence.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Is Losing Money & Gaining Weight Ahead Of TrialR. Kelly has asked his lawyer for a new size measurement after gaining weight in jail.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyer Asks To Delay NYC Sex Trafficking Trial Due To QuarantineR. Kelly's attorney wants to postpone his Aug. 9th sex trafficking trial in NYC. By Aron A.