Diddy's Prospective Jury Pool Faces Questions About Sexual Violence Ahead Of Trial

Jury selection will be continuing in Diddy's trial throughout the week with opening statements to follow on May 12th.

The first day of jury selection in Diddy's criminal trial kicked off on Monday. According to TMZ, the possible jurors filled out a questionnaire that included questions about sexual violence.

One question reportedly asked: "The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution. Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Another key question reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?" TMZ also reports that the infamous security camera footage of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie will be played during the trial.

"Would you be able to listen to and discuss matters of a sexual nature with fellow jurors?" one more question asks about the possible members of the jury.

Diddy's Trial Date
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SEX-TRIAL
Sean 'Diddy' Combs's attorney Brian Steel arrives at the Southern District of New York Federal Court, as jury selection begins in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex crimes trial in New York on May 5, 2025. Jury selection begins Monday in New York in the blockbuster federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who stands accused of years of harrowing abuse. (Photo by kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The process of jury selection will continue throughout the week. It will likely be a challenging process for the defense team, considering Diddy is wildly famous and the case has dominated media headlines for months on end. Following jury selection, opening statements will begin, next week, on May 12th.

Diddy has been behind bars in Brooklyn since his arrest, last September, when authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence in the time since.

