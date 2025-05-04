B5 was introduced to the R&B landscape in 2005 by Diddy and Bad Boy Records. While they released two albums with the label, the group blames Diddy for failure to reach superstardom.

In a new interview with HipHopWired, the R&B group would talk about their time with the mogul. It was revealed during the conversation that Diddy possibly sabotaged a deal with Disney Channel. After working with Disney on several of their properties, B5 claims that the company offered them a show.

The group musical credits with Disney include That's So Raven, High School Musical, and Hanna Montana. They had nine songs dominating Disney Radio, which led to the company offer a TV show. However, the group would have to sign to Disney's Hollywood Records.

B5 & Diddy’s Disney Deal



The offer would eventually go to up-and-coming pop sensations The Jonas Brothers. B5 said that Diddy and Bad Boy Records would've had to release the R&B group to join Hollywood and secure the TV deal. Things would go awry at the negotiation table as Bad Boy Records asked for an extremely high amount from Disney to release B5.

"Puffy wanted a certain amount of dollars for that, which Hollywood wasn't like, 'Aye, that a big check, we can use all of that over here," said B5. "The show, the idea that we ended up creating with them ended up being switched over to another group. And they took the TV show, blew up, and that was The Jonas Brothers."

Diddy is currently going through his legal drama and has not responded to B5's claim. The R&B group have commented on Puffy's legal issues in recent interviews. The group claims that the mogul groomed and abused them while under his gudience.

Known for their hit song "All I Do," the R&B group continues to perform concerts throughout the U.S. They have also released solo projects along with a new EP in 2025, titled Still Think About You.