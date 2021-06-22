disney channel
- TVShocking New Detail About "That's So Raven" RevealedRaven-Symoné was not the lead in Disney's original vision for the show.By Ben Mock
- CrimeDisney Channel Actor, Stoney Westmoreland, To Serve Jail Time For Enticing A Minor For SexThe former "Andi Mack" actor will face two years in prison, 10 years of supervision, and must register as a sex offender.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson Asked To Be Part Of 'Hunchback Of Notre Dame," But Disney DeclinedA new oral history of the animated film revealed the network wasn't having it. By Madusa S.