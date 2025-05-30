Suge Knight Thinks Diddy Should Testify In His Federal Trial

The Diddy trial has heard from many different explosive witness testimonies so far, including from Cassie Ventura and from Kid Cudi. However, according to Suge Knight, one of the most important people who should take the stand is Sean Combs himself.

As reported by TMZ, the former Death Row Records boss recently spoke to CNN's Laura Coates this week via a phone call from behind bars. He thinks his Bad Boy rival could actually benefit from testifying in his own trial if he humanizes himself and tells his side of the alleged story. Of course, this is far from the first comment Knight has made about Combs, as he previously advocated for his acquittal.

"He probably was advised not to [testify]," Suge Knight expressed concerning Diddy. "But I feel, if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. He can humanize his own self, and the jury might give him a shot. But if they keep him sitting down, it's like he's scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, pull up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth."

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Then, Coates asked Knight if other witness testimonies have convinced him if Combs will receive an acquittal. His answer spoke to how badly the prosecution does or doesn't want to jail him for his alleged crimes.

"Well, one of the things you got to believe is that I don't feel that the prosecution wants him that bad," Suge Knight alleged concerning the Diddy trial. "Because a lot of stuff they had on him, they've left out. It doesn't really seem like they're really coming that hard at him. They're not proving the steps, like, actually showing the RICO. [...] I don't think they want to connect the dots. FBI, they can connect the dots if they want to. I think that Puffy did a lot of favors for these people over the years. And I'm quite sure they owe Puffy a lot of favors."