Suge Knight Thinks Diddy Should Testify In His Federal Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 130 Views
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Suge Knight previously dismissed the Diddy trial and advocated for the mogul's acquittal despite their rivalry.

The Diddy trial has heard from many different explosive witness testimonies so far, including from Cassie Ventura and from Kid Cudi. However, according to Suge Knight, one of the most important people who should take the stand is Sean Combs himself.

As reported by TMZ, the former Death Row Records boss recently spoke to CNN's Laura Coates this week via a phone call from behind bars. He thinks his Bad Boy rival could actually benefit from testifying in his own trial if he humanizes himself and tells his side of the alleged story. Of course, this is far from the first comment Knight has made about Combs, as he previously advocated for his acquittal.

"He probably was advised not to [testify]," Suge Knight expressed concerning Diddy. "But I feel, if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. He can humanize his own self, and the jury might give him a shot. But if they keep him sitting down, it's like he's scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, pull up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth."

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Then, Coates asked Knight if other witness testimonies have convinced him if Combs will receive an acquittal. His answer spoke to how badly the prosecution does or doesn't want to jail him for his alleged crimes.

"Well, one of the things you got to believe is that I don't feel that the prosecution wants him that bad," Suge Knight alleged concerning the Diddy trial. "Because a lot of stuff they had on him, they've left out. It doesn't really seem like they're really coming that hard at him. They're not proving the steps, like, actually showing the RICO. [...] I don't think they want to connect the dots. FBI, they can connect the dots if they want to. I think that Puffy did a lot of favors for these people over the years. And I'm quite sure they owe Puffy a lot of favors."

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, the jury heard from witnesses like an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia." She was allegedly Combs' former assistant and a Revolt Films executive.

Read More: Diddy's Ex-Assistant Details Several Alleged Instances Of Sexual Assault

