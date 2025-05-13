Diddy's Daughters Reportedly Left The Courtroom During Male Stripper's Harrowing Testimony

BY Alexander Cole 194 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The first day of the Diddy Trial was a salacious one as there were some big accusations made alongside some eye-opening testimonies.

Today was a rough day for the Combs family as Diddy officially began his sex trafficking trial in New York. Overall, it was an eventful first day of the trial as there were numerous revelations made throughout.

For instance, it was alleged that Diddy beat Cassie because he found out about her alleged affair. Furthermore, the defense attempted to argue that this trial is a salacious one and that the victims are simply jealous.

There was some testimony here and there, with Daniel Phillip being the most high-profile of the day. Phillip was a male stripper who was allegedly hired by Diddy. Moreover, he supposedly witnessed the mogul abusing Cassie, which makes his testimony so valuable.

However, Phillip's testimony got so detailed, that it was too much to bare for some of Diddy's family members, his daughters in particular. According to CNN, it was revealed that the mogul's daughters had to leave the courtroom.

This happened during Phillip's recounting of a time where he was hired to have sex with Cassie. In the midst of this act, Diddy was reportedly masturbating. Eventually, his daughter's returned to the courtroom, but the details continued to be graphic.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Complained About A Lack Of Baby Oil While Watching Cassie Hook Up With A Male Dancer

Diddy Trial Day 1

These are the kinds of salacious details that many were expecting when this trial began. However, it is one thing to read about them and another to actually hear them said aloud.

This is a trial that could last weeks as there are numerous files of evidence that must be presented. Furthermore, the prosecution is trying to get as much witness testimony as possible. There are some victims who have reportedly bailed, and the prosecution must keep the case alive.

Only time will tell how this case develops. Of course, some are expecting Cassie to eventually testify, which will likely be the most talked-about part of the case.

If convicted, Diddy is facing over 20 years in prison.

Read More: LAPD Officer Says He Copied Diddy & Cassie Video To Show His Wife

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
News Authentic 357
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise" Music Diddy Allegedly Complained About A Lack Of Baby Oil While Watching Cassie Hook Up With A Male Dancer 3.2K