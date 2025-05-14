DJ Akademiks Speculates Drake’s "4PM In Calabasas" Is A Diddy Diss After Cassie Testimony

Cassie recently accused Diddy of physically assaulting her after learning she'd be attending Drake's OVO Fest.

Cassie took the stand during Diddy's trial again today, where she recalled some of the disturbing abuse she allegedly endured throughout her relationship with the mogul. At one point in her testimony, for example, the songstress recalled the aftermath of telling him she would be attending Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto.

"Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame," she alleged. Cassie also seemingly confirmed that her eye was injured as a result of the alleged attack, and that D-Roc took her to a doctor to have it looked at.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks reacted to these claims. He speculated that Drake tried to get with Cassie at OVO Fest, as seen in a clip shared by a fan account on X. According to him, this allegedly resulted in the Canadian rapper's rumored nightclub fight with the Bad Boy founder during Basel week in 2014.

The personality even dug into the lyrics of Drake's song "4PM In Calabasas," theorizing that it's about the ordeal.

Diddy Trial Day 3

The alleged OVO Fest fight was far from all Cassie has discussed on the stand so far, however. She also recalled a time when Diddy allegedly cut one of his "freak offs" short after hearing that Suge Knight was at a nearby diner. He decided to head over to confront him, leaving Cassie behind to worry about what could happen.

"I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” she said. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Cassie also claimed that the sex parties she took part in throughout her relationship with Diddy hindered her career, as they were so frequent. “The freak offs became a job,” she explained, per The Washington Post. "There was no space to do anything else.”

She also accused the mogul of introducing her to drugs like blue dolphin ecstasy, having her call him my her grandfather's nickname, making her change her physical appearance, and more.

