Various graphic text messages between Diddy and Cassie were read in court during his trial today (May 15), as the Bad Boy founder's team cross examines the songstress. In one of the messages, she told the mogul, "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." This message was sent back in 2009, per TMZ, roughly two years into their relationship.

In another message, Cassie told Diddy, "I feel protected, you are sweet." She had his defense attorney Anna Estevao read the message aloud, as it was making her laugh. Other messages show Cassie telling Diddy she's looking forward to sleeping with him, that she'd purchase candles to "set up the room," and more.

It appears that Diddy's team is trying to support their claim that his "freak off" parties were consensual.

Diddy Trial Day 4

Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

As for what Cassie has said on the stand so far, she's recalled some of the most painful alleged moments from the on-and-off relationship. At one point, for example, she recalled Diddy allegedly assaulting her after learning she'd be attending Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto. "Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame," she alleged.

Cassie then seemingly confirmed that her eye was injured as a result of the alleged attack. She claimed she was taken to the doctor by D-Roc to have it looked at.