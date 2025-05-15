Cassie Text Reveals She Once Told Diddy She Was “Always Ready To Freak Off”

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Text Diddy Freak Off Hip Hop News
ringside At "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Cassie took the stand once again on the fourth day of Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial, where she was cross-examined by his team.

Various graphic text messages between Diddy and Cassie were read in court during his trial today (May 15), as the Bad Boy founder's team cross examines the songstress. In one of the messages, she told the mogul, "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." This message was sent back in 2009, per TMZ, roughly two years into their relationship.

In another message, Cassie told Diddy, "I feel protected, you are sweet." She had his defense attorney Anna Estevao read the message aloud, as it was making her laugh. Other messages show Cassie telling Diddy she's looking forward to sleeping with him, that she'd purchase candles to "set up the room," and more.

It appears that Diddy's team is trying to support their claim that his "freak off" parties were consensual.

Read More: Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Reportedly Stared Down Diddy During Her Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 4
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

As for what Cassie has said on the stand so far, she's recalled some of the most painful alleged moments from the on-and-off relationship. At one point, for example, she recalled Diddy allegedly assaulting her after learning she'd be attending Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto. "Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame," she alleged.

Cassie then seemingly confirmed that her eye was injured as a result of the alleged attack. She claimed she was taken to the doctor by D-Roc to have it looked at.

During her testimony, she remembered dealing with frequent UTIs and mouth sores due to the frequency of the freak offs. She also described how they would recover from the sex parties. "I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something," she revealed.

Read More: Cassie Alleges She Suffered From Constant UTIs & Sores Due To Diddy's Freak-Offs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Drake Diddy Cassie Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Speculates Drake’s "4PM In Calabasas" Is A Diddy Diss After Cassie Testimony 3.3K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fragrance Launch Music Cassie Alleges Diddy Continuously "Threatened" To Release Freak-Off Footage If She Didn't Comply 953
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala Music Cassie Alleges She Suffered From Constant UTIs & Sores Due To Diddy's Freak-Offs 4.4K
Cassie Diddy Drake OVO Fest Hip Hop News Music Cassie Accuses Diddy Of Assaulting Her For Going To Drake’s OVO Fest 2.6K