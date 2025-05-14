Cassie Alleges She Suffered From Constant UTIs & Sores Due To Diddy's Freak-Offs

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
It sounds like Cassie was put through the absolute ringer while doing everything she could to satisfy Diddy and his fetishes.

Cassie has bravely been taking the stand for what should be an extensive trial for Diddy. She's had to answer a lot of uncomfortable questions and recollect some truly horrifying moments during their relationship. Of course, they are allegations, but that doesn't make her accounts any less harrowing.

Today is her second consecutive time speaking with attorneys and one portion of her testimony was particularly concerning. It revolves around Diddy's alleged freak-offs, which are believed to have been over-the-top sex parties, for lack of a better term.

We have come to learn that the disgraced mogul allegedly demanded that Cassie participate in them regularly. So far, the singer has touched on a handful of them, including one where she was peed on. The escort claims she was all for it, but prosecutors argued otherwise.

But the main reason why Cassie assisted Diddy with his sexual fantasies is because she alleges she was constantly walking on eggshells. She wanted to "make him happy" out of fear that he would harm her in some shape or form.

However, this wound up being a mistake as it led the Bad Boy Records CEO to believe that she was game. "Then there were more. It wasn't something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently," Cassie said during the second day of trial.

Diddy Trial Day Three

But if she didn't, Diddy would allegedly threaten her with blackmail, claiming that he would release the freak-off footage.

Fast forward to today and Cassie is now alleging that because of her constant involvement, she was constantly dealing with health issues. She particularly cited suffering from UTIs and sores on her mouth and they were "very" painful.

She also touched on how she bounced back from the freak-offs and infections. "AUSA: How would you recover from a freak off? Ventura: I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something. AUSA: How often did you take opiates after freak offs? Ventura: Often."

The back-and-forth continued, "AUSA: Were the U.T.I.s painful? Ventura: Very. Anti-bacterials didn't work anymore. AUSA: How did it feel, during freak offs? Ventura: Burning. I would not advise it. AUSA: Let's read this out loud. Ventura: "I have all these sores on my tongue. I have another UTI."

"AUSA: What sores? Ventura: Friction in my mouth. AUSA: From what? Ventura: Oral sex. AUSA: You said, another UTI, then sad face emoji Ventura: I was open with him about them. AUSA: "So you feel sick?" Ventura: "Why are you sorry?" I took the blame for things," she added.

