Sean "Diddy" Combs Fragrance Launch
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06:Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie attends the 3am Fragrance Launch at Macy's Herald Square on May 6, 2015 in New York City.
The alleged Diddy freak-offs will continue to be a focal point of his trial, especially with Cassie's heavy involvement in them.

The probability that these freak-offs that Diddy put together were actually real have increased thanks to Cassie's two-day long testimony. She took the stand throughout May 13 and today has been no different. In terms of these last few hours, we have discovered that infections were allegedly a common recurrence.

Cassie testified that because of how often she took part in these freak-offs, UTIs and oral sores popped up a lot. Because of these infections, the singer, who dated Diddy for 11 years, was constantly getting treatment. She revealed what the recovery process was like as well.

"AUSA: How would you recover from a freak off? Ventura: I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something. AUSA: How often did you take opiates after freak offs? Ventura: Often."

Additionally, Cassie explained just how painful all of this was and even read aloud some alleged text messages to Diddy. "AUSA: Let's read this out loud. Ventura: "I have all these sores on my tongue. I have another UTI."

Diddy Trial Day Three
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

But not only did the court uncover this, but they also learned why Cassie was participating so often with Diddy and the male escorts. In short, she didn't want to upset him and was fearful that the mogul would hurt her in some way.

It seems like a lot of it was verbal abuse as she alleges that he was constantly threatening to release the footage from the freak-offs. She claimed she felt "trapped" a lot because of his blackmail attempts.

Cassie even cited one alleged instance while they were on a flight to New York in 2013. She told the jury that she didn't want to take part, and it led to Diddy playing a tape with her in it on his laptop. Later that same day she felt like she had no choice but to comply and join in on a freak-off he arranged following their arrival.

TMZ reports that she was asked why she went along with it and she replied, "To make him not threaten me." Overall, this is the first time in which Cassie has claimed that this is how Diddy manipulated her into doing these freak-offs. Before, she cited extortion. However, she also alluded to these threats yesterday during day two of trial.

