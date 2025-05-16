Diddy Prosecutors Want Cassie’s Testimony Completed Today Due To Her Pregnancy

BY Caroline Fisher 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Prosecutors Cassie Testimony Hip Hop News
attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Despite being in her third trimester of pregnancy, Cassie has taken the stand every day of Diddy's trial so far.

Cassie has taken the stand every day of Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial so far. According to ABC News, however, federal prosecutors recently informed the judge that she needs to wrap it up by the end of the day (May 16).

This is due to the fact that Cassie is in the third trimester of pregnancy. She's currently expecting her third child with her husband, Alex Fine. “We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend,” Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey said.

Fans are flooding Cassie with words of support as she navigates the stress of the trial while pregnant. So far during her testimony, she's detailed some of the most traumatic and painful alleged moments of her relationship with the Bad Boy founder. She recalled him allegedly coercing her into participating in his alleged freak offs, dealing with constant medical issues as a result of the drug-fueled sex parties, and more.

Read More: Justin Bieber Addresses Diddy Abuse Rumors Amid Mogul’s Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy Trial Day 5
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Inside
Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

She also alleged that Diddy would threaten to release footage of the alleged freak offs if she failed to do what he wanted her to. The singer described how they would recover from the alleged freak offs, revealing that it was an extensive process. "I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something," she said.

On the stand, Cassie also recalled Diddy ending one of the alleged freak offs abruptly after learning Suge Knight was at a nearby diner. He allegedly left to go confront him, leaving his then-girlfriend behind to worry. “I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” she explained on the stand. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Read More: Cassie Alleges She Continued To Attend Diddy's "Freak-Offs" While Dating Kid Cudi

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Jury Gallery Freak Off Hip Hop News Music Diddy Jury Shown Graphic Gallery Of 13 Alleged “Freak Off” Participants 5.2K
Cassie Text Diddy Freak Off Hip Hop News Music Cassie Text Reveals She Once Told Diddy She Was “Always Ready To Freak Off” 1.9K
Cassie Diddy Alleged Swingers Lifestyle Hip Hop News Music Cassie Questioned About Diddy's Alleged “Swingers” Lifestyle During Trial 882
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala Music Cassie Alleges She Suffered From Constant UTIs & Sores Due To Diddy's Freak-Offs 5.9K