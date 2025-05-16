Cassie has taken the stand every day of Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial so far. According to ABC News, however, federal prosecutors recently informed the judge that she needs to wrap it up by the end of the day (May 16).

This is due to the fact that Cassie is in the third trimester of pregnancy. She's currently expecting her third child with her husband, Alex Fine. “We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend,” Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey said.

Fans are flooding Cassie with words of support as she navigates the stress of the trial while pregnant. So far during her testimony, she's detailed some of the most traumatic and painful alleged moments of her relationship with the Bad Boy founder. She recalled him allegedly coercing her into participating in his alleged freak offs, dealing with constant medical issues as a result of the drug-fueled sex parties, and more.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

She also alleged that Diddy would threaten to release footage of the alleged freak offs if she failed to do what he wanted her to. The singer described how they would recover from the alleged freak offs, revealing that it was an extensive process. "I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something," she said.