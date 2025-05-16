Justin Bieber Addresses Diddy Abuse Rumors Amid Mogul’s Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 142 Views
Justin Bieber Addresses Diddy Rumors Hip Hop News
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber perform at the BET-SOS Saving Ourselves  Help for Haiti Benefit Concert at AmericanAirlines Arena on February 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida.
Footage of Diddy hanging out with a then-15-year-old Justin Bieber recently resurfaced, fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship.

There's been a great deal of speculation that there was more to Diddy and Justin Bieber's relationship than what met the eye when the pop sensation was underage. Recently, for example, a video from 2009 resurfaced amid the Bad Boy founder's long-awaited trial. He's facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy… Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream," the mogul says of the then-15-year-old in the video. "I have been given custody of him… I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck-fool crazy.”

This has only fueled rumors that Bieber was allegedly a victim of Diddy. Yesterday, however, the new father decided to set the record straight. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," his team told TMZ. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Diddy Trial Day 5
Diddy Hosts Deleon Tequila Launch Party At Vanquish
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber attend Ciroc party at Vanquish Lounge on February 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

While Bieber insists he was not a victim of Diddy, several individuals have come forward over the past year or so alleging that they were victims. This includes his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who filed a bombshell lawsuit against him in November of 2023. She accused him of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and much more. They settled within a day.

This week, she took the stand during Diddy's trial, detailing some of the most painful alleged moments of their decade-long relationship. She accused him of coercing her into participating in his freak offs, claiming that she suffered from constant UTIs and mouth sores due to the frequency of the alleged drug-fueled sex parties.

She also accused Diddy of assaulting her after learning she'd be attending Drake's OVO Fest, threatening other men she got involved with like Michael B Jordan, and more.

