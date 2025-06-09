Ray J has gotten a lot of backlash for his many wild takes these days, although that's mostly the case for his Diddy commentary. However, he also got flack for recently claiming he slept with Sexyy Red, including from the femcee herself.

As caught by AllHipHop, the St. Louis hitmaker took to Instagram to share some DMs on the platform with Ray in which she calls him out for lying about their interaction. Ray J subsequently apologized for referencing Sexyy Red.

"So dis what you doin playing wit people name on da internet?" she wrote to him. "I said right after we slept on the plane together," Ray responded. "You know I playin I'm always trolling and you know I love you – I'll make it clear right now on my main page. Sorry if you mad at me – I'll make it right now."

"Dats not coo," Sexyy replied. "I'll make it right and I'm really sorry Sexyy and I'll apologize on camera too," he expressed. Then, she added another caption to this interaction via her IG Story screenshot. "Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird... play in yo a* not wimme."

In fact, even Justin Bieber chimed into this drama, and the "OMG" artist reposted his reaction. "This rubs me real wrong," he wrote on his Instagram Story with a repost of her original screenshot. "Sorry @sexyyred u the goat."

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

Ray J Diddy Trial

Screenshot via Instagram @sexyyred

Screenshot via Instagram @justinbieber and @sexyyred

"I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red," Ray J remarked concerning Sexyy Red. "That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown. Because even though if I said it later on the stream, that didn't get clipped. All they heard was what I said. It was childish, it was uncalled for, and it wasn't cool. My bad, Sexyy."

Elsewhere, Diddy's trial made Ray J consider another home. He recently said he wants to leave the country amid reports of his name coming up in court and plenty of other controversies.