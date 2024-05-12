Ray J Calls Sexyy Red "One Of The Best Rappers He's Ever Heard," Moniece Slaughter Disagrees

BYGabriel Bras Nevares683 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Sexyy Red performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Do you agree?

Ray J just gave a pretty hot but understandable take on the Tronix Network premiere of Love After Hip-Hop, one that Moniece Slaughter was in staunch disagreement with. Moreover, he called Sexyy Red "one of the best rappers he's ever heard," and an example of someone who doesn't need a lot of marketing to establish their hit status. In the clip below, they don't discuss much else, but the singer and entertainment figure also called her one of the top three female rappers of all time. The spicy assessment sidesteps Sexyy's shorter time in the limelight, but one can't deny her massive impact.

Furthermore, she got co-signs from pretty much every corner of the music industry, including a strong collaborative bond with Chief Keef. The St. Louis MC has a couple of hits under her belt already, and with each one, she shows no signs of slowing down or letting up on her prolific craft. Ray J may be putting Sexyy Red on a pretty high pedestal here, but it's hard not to do so with the context of contemporary hip-hop in mind. It's a multifaceted beast, but one that she definitely controls a specific corner of alongside similarly impressive and show-stopping femcees.

Read More: Sexyy Red Turns Fellow Airplane Passenger Into A Fan

Ray J's Sexyy Red Take & Moniece Slaughter's Reaction: Watch

However, all this praise for Sexyy Red can't get Ray J out of other pickles in the entertainment industry. For example, Hazel-E recently accused him of setting up a fight between her and Masika Kalysha without letting her know beforehand. It's unclear exactly what beef transpired between these three individuals, but it still hit the gossip pages as a continuation of previous L&HH disagreements. As the brain behind the Tronix Network enterting a new realm of reality TV, we're sure that there will be more (but hopefully fewer) disagreements down the road.

Meanwhile, Moniece Slaughter gained recent notoriety for her often controversial and dismissive takes of some femcees today, although she also praises others just the same. Her stark denial of Ray J's praise of Sexyy Red, though, rings off as particularly negative. Let us know which side you're on down in the comments section below. Also, drop your theories as to whether the Hood Hottest Princess will eventually reach that top three femcee status.

Read More: Ray J’s Shocking Face Tattoos Are Fake, He Admits Amid Backlash

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.MusicRolling Ray Compares Drake & Sexyy Red To Biggie & Lil Kim2.0K
Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis SkyyMusicHazel-E Accuses Ray J Of Setting Her Up For Masika Kalysha Fight1439
Sexyy Red Security Guard Fight Club Groped Hip Hop NewsMusicSexyy Red's Security Fights Guard Who Touched Her Inappropriately At A Club6.9K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicSexyy Red Shows Off Her Hilarious Singing Skills At Rolling Loud5.6K