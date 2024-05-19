Sexyy Red's Wild High School Fight Video Resurfaces, She Reacts

Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to making headlines for her wild antics. It looks like the femcee was behaving in shocking ways long before she got famous, however. Recently, an old video of her throwing hands with a fellow student back in high school resurfaced online, proving that she's not one to mess with. Things got pretty ugly, to say the least, as a staff member desperately attempted to break the fight up.

The clip captures the chaos of thrown stools, shouting, and more. While it remains unclear exactly what prompted the altercation, Sexyy Red and the student can be heard arguing about a phone. Regardless, it's safe to say that nobody was stopping the "SkeeYee" performer, including the horrified teacher.

Sexyy Red Says She's "Been On Det"

Earlier today, Sexyy Red caught wind of the video making its rounds on social media and reacted with a simple Tweet. "Been on Det!!!!," she wrote, indicating that she has no regrets about the brawl. Obviously, violence is never the right solution, but fans are praising her for her skills either way. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though she's much of a fighter these days, as she has a lot on the line.

In September of last year, for example, the "Shake Yo Dreads" rapper was performing one of her hits onstage when a brawl broke out in the crowd. Instead of joining in or even acknowledging the fight, however, she just proceeded with the show. She even busted out a few dance moves after noticing the altercation unfolding in front of her, looking unbothered as can be. What do you think of a video of Sexyy Red getting into a fight back in high school resurfacing? Are you surprised or not? What about her reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

