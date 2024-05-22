Sexyy Red Confirms Her Appearance In A Throwback Fight Video

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The video first went viral earlier this week.

Earlier this week a video started making the rounds online. There's a pretty popular subset of the internet that absolutely eats up videos of people fighting. Recently a clip went viral both in those circles and among rap communities that claimed to be Sexyy Red getting in a heated conflict. The twist was that it took place when she was in high school, so it was difficult to verify. But Red herself actually chimed in confirming the authenticity of the video in a new response tweet.

"Been on Det!!!!" she said in a quote tweet to the initial viral post. While the original tweet itself tallied more than 35k likes, Red's response racked up more than 100k likes in just a few days. In the comments fans react to how proud she is of the video of her fighting in high school. "Hoodie up so no hair pulling is some CLEAN work btw" one reply praises. "BOW BOW BOW" another fan hilariously posted referencing one of her hit songs. Check out the video of her fight and the tweet she made confirming that its real below.

Sexyy Red Confirms Viral Fight Is Real

Sexyy Red recently bizarrely crossed paths with a pair of unexpected celebrities. Firstly, she popped up during the St. Louis stop of country music singer Zach Bryan's new tour. Both artists had major breakthrough years in 2023, but it was hard to imagine them ever crossing paths until they did. Over the weekend, video made the rounds online of Red and Lana Del Rey showing off their twerking skills together. The pair crossed paths backstage at a music festival and didn't seem to have any trouble getting along as they starred in some viral videos and photos together.

What do you think of Sexyy Red confirming that she's the one fighting in an old video circulating online? Do you think she's right to be proud of the fact that she's the one in the clip? Let us know in the comment section below.

