Sexyy Red Joins Country Artist Zach Bryan Onstage In St. Louis

Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to collabs, but usually, she limits them to the realm of hip hop. In the past, she's worked alongside Nicki Minaj, Drake, Chief Keef, and many more. Recently, however, she decided to go outside of her comfort zone to join Zach Bryan onstage. The country artist was performing in her hometown of St. Louis earlier this week when he brought her out. Of course, she showed off some of her signature moves, twerking and dropping it low as the crowd went wild.

The moment was pretty unexpected, but nonetheless, fans are here for it. Some even think Sexyy Red should try her hand at country music now. After all, the crossover has worked out for Beyonce, Lil Nas X, and more. She thanked Bryan for inviting her in a Tweet today, also sharing various fun photos and clips from the evening. "When you from the hood but you got ah country friend," she captioned a shot of her and Bryan.

Is Sexyy Red In Her Country Era?

Sexyy also let her fans know "how a hood b*tch pull up to a country concert," flaunting an outfit consisting of denim shorts, a cropped jacket, and a pair of sneakers. Of course, she also topped the look off with her signature "Big Sexyy" chain and some shades. It remains unclear whether or not she and Bryan plan to hit the studio together anytime soon, or if her recent appearance was just for fun. Either way, they both seemed to have a blast.

Bryan even posed for a few photos alongside the femcee, holding two large stacks of cash. "True, damn, you making noise boy Thank you @SexyyRed314_ and thank God for St. Louis, Missouri," he wrote. What do you think of Zach Bryan inviting Sexyy Red to join him onstage in St. Louis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

