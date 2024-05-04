Sexyy Red Joins Country Artist Zach Bryan Onstage In St. Louis

BYCaroline Fisher329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sexyy Red attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It looks like Sexyy Red is in her country era.

Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to collabs, but usually, she limits them to the realm of hip hop. In the past, she's worked alongside Nicki Minaj, Drake, Chief Keef, and many more. Recently, however, she decided to go outside of her comfort zone to join Zach Bryan onstage. The country artist was performing in her hometown of St. Louis earlier this week when he brought her out. Of course, she showed off some of her signature moves, twerking and dropping it low as the crowd went wild.

The moment was pretty unexpected, but nonetheless, fans are here for it. Some even think Sexyy Red should try her hand at country music now. After all, the crossover has worked out for Beyonce, Lil Nas X, and more. She thanked Bryan for inviting her in a Tweet today, also sharing various fun photos and clips from the evening. "When you from the hood but you got ah country friend," she captioned a shot of her and Bryan.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake's Relationship With Sexyy Red On "Euphoria" Diss Track

Is Sexyy Red In Her Country Era?

Sexyy also let her fans know "how a hood b*tch pull up to a country concert," flaunting an outfit consisting of denim shorts, a cropped jacket, and a pair of sneakers. Of course, she also topped the look off with her signature "Big Sexyy" chain and some shades. It remains unclear whether or not she and Bryan plan to hit the studio together anytime soon, or if her recent appearance was just for fun. Either way, they both seemed to have a blast.

Bryan even posed for a few photos alongside the femcee, holding two large stacks of cash. "True, damn, you making noise boy Thank you @SexyyRed314_ and thank God for St. Louis, Missouri," he wrote. What do you think of Zach Bryan inviting Sexyy Red to join him onstage in St. Louis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Explains Sexyy Red Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSexyy Red Twerks To Kevin Gates Collab "Yonce Freestyle"2.9K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicSexyy Red Fires Back At Blueface's Mom & Twitter Trolls For Dissing Her Appearance6.2K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - BackstageMusicSexyy Red Reacts To Wild Throwback Video, Reveals The Secret To Her Success17.0K
Keyglock Playboy Birthday CelebrationMusicSexyy Red & Her Baby Daddy Share New Maternity Photos, Dark Hair Has Her Feeling Emo65.8K