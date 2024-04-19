Sexyy Red Reacts To Wild Throwback Video, Reveals The Secret To Her Success

Sexyy Red's skyrocket to stardom has been impressive, to say the least. After "Pound Town" blew up, she went on to release her mixtape Hood Hottest Princess, which featured a remix of the viral hit featuring none other than Nicki Minaj. She's since taken part in countless high-profile collabs with the likes of Drake, SZA, Latto, and more. She even teamed up with Nicki once again for the Queen of Rap's track "FTCU (Remix)" alongside Travis Scott and Chris Brown, which came out just last night. It's already become a fan-favorite, with some listeners arguing that it's worlds better than the original.

Needless to say, Sexyy's come a long way since her cheating boyfriend diss track days in St. Louis, but that doesn't mean she can't look back on them with fondness. Earlier today, she responded to a loyal fan looking back on one of her first-ever music videos. The video in question is for her remix of Vanessa Carlton's 2002 track "A Thousand Miles," dubbed "Ah Thousand Jugs."

Sexyy Red Never Gave Up

"This how I know @SexyyRed314_," the fan wrote. "Y’all know pound town !" Sexyy Red took the opportunity to share some words of advice with her followers, reflecting on how far she's managed to come. "Neva give up ya time comin [kiss emojis]," she wrote. Clearly, that managed to pay off for Sexyy Red, so perhaps fans should take notes.

She's even become one of the GOATs' GOAT, with Drake sharing a sweet Instagram post in honor of the femcee's 26th birthday this week. What do you think of Sexyy Red looking back on her early days? Are you a fan of her throwback music video? What about her advice for her followers? Are you surprised by how far she's managed to come since her "Ah Thousand Jugs" days? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

