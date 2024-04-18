Sexyy Red Reacts To Fake “Cousin” Calling Her Out, Doesn’t Hold Back

It goes without saying that Sexyy Red's career is popping off and has been for months now. While she's been at it for a while, it was her viral hit "Pound Town" that started her skyrocket to fame. Eventually, her other singles and high-profile collabs sealed the deal, making the St. Louis-born performer a certified star.

Much of Sexyy Red's appeal is her outspoken demeanor, relatable personality, and commitment to being unapologetically herself. Of course, this has earned her a fair bit of backlash in the past, but overall, makes her easy to root for. It also leads some fans to troll the femcee online, as oftentimes, it can elicit hilarious responses.

Sexyy Red Calls Her Alleged Family Member A "Box Head B*tch"

Earlier this week, for example, content creator and actress Alysha Burney hopped online to call Sexyy out. She shared what appears to be an old clip of herself and the "SkeeYee" artist posing for a photo in a store, claiming that they're related. "Happy Birthday Cousin @sexyyred," she captioned the clip. "Why you leave us in the hood like that? Grandma mad at you, she said call her [heart emoji]." Her post caused some confusion among comments, with many questioning whether or not Burney and Sexyy are actually cousins.

Sexyy Red wasted no time in clearing things up, however, promptly taking to Twitter/X to respond. "Anybody kno dis box head btch?" she replied. Her blunt reaction left some feeling as though she took things too far. Luckily, it doesn't seem as though Burney took the diss to heart, as she's continued her trolling spree with additional fun clips about the exchange. What do you think of a woman online claiming to be Sexyy Red's cousin? What about the woman accusing the rapper of leaving her family behind amid her success? Was her response fair or did she go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

