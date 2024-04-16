Sexyy Red Gets A Brand New Corvette For Her Birthday

This week, one of the breakout stars of the past year in hip-hop is celebrating her birthday. Sexyy Red turned 26 years old overnight and the celebration got underway immediately. She tweeted out in advance that it was about to be her birthday so fans could celebrate with her as soon as midnight struck. Nicki Minaj got in early when she shared a heartfelt birthday message for her "Pound Town 2" collaborator where she shouted out Red's work ethic. Just like every interaction the pair have online the comment section was filled with requests from fans for news on their upcoming "FTCU" remix.

Red also celebrated her birthday in person with a pretty special gift. It's unclear whether she got the gift for herself or it came from someone else, but she had a brand new Corvette for her big day. The white car came with a pink bow on it that matched her outfit in the pictures she posed for alongside it. Pictures and video of the rapper and her new car made their way around the internet today leading to fans reacting to her big gift. Check out some of their thoughts on her big birthday present below.

Sexyy Red Poses Alongside Her Birthday Corvette

Earlier this year, Sexyy Red dropped a new single that could land among her biggest hits when all is said and done. "Get It Sexyy" got off to a strong start, debuting in the top 25 on the Hot 100. The song has since racked up more than 26 million streams on Spotify and unsurprisingly risen even further up the charts. Last week the song entered the top 20 of the Hot 100 for the first team peaking at the number 20 spot.

Late last year, Red capitalized on her popularity with a deluxe edition of her debut album. It sports a bundle of new features from artists Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and more.

