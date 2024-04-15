Nicki Minaj Wishes Sexyy Red A Happy Birthday, Shouts Out Her Work Ethic

Last year, Sexyy Red had a legendary breakout year. She became one of the biggest stars of rap music in the span of just a year. One of the first boosts she got came when she dropped her mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. One of the singles from the project was a special remix of her song "Pound Town." "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj became her breakthrough single and is still among her biggest songs to date. And as her profile has risen dramatically the two have continued to be friends.

Earlier this month, Nicki announced that the pair were working on another remix. This time, Red was hopping on one of Nicki's tracks. Last year Minaj dropped her first new album in 5 years and one of the breakout hits is the hard-hitting "FTCU." She's teased a remix with Red a few times now, though hasn't officially confirmed when it'll be arriving. Anytime the pair interact online, fans call for news on the pending single in bulk. That was also the case recently when Nicki wished Red a happy birthday on Twitter. Check out the message she shared for her collaborator below.

Nicki Minaj Sends Sexyy Red Birthday Wishes

The interaction started a day ahead of Red's birthday. She tweeted out "My birthday at 12!!!" so fans knew they could start celebrating the moment it arrived. Nicki quote-tweeted the original post with a long and heartfelt message for Red. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEXY! You REALLY have been out here hustling NON STOP while being preggers, while being the mom of 2, while being true to yourself, while also evolving…. You may make it LOOK easy, but we all know it’s not. Oh yea, while putting out bangers," her response tweet reads.

Nicki Minaj recently had a star-studded show on her Pink Friday 2 tour in Boston. She brought out a myriad of guests highlighted by JT and BIA. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's ecstatic birthday wish for Sexyy Red? Are you looking forward to the pair collaborating on their "FTCU" remix? Let us know in the comment section below.

