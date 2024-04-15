Nicki Minaj Wishes Sexyy Red A Happy Birthday, Shouts Out Her Work Ethic

Nicki and Red have kept up both their friendship and their artistic collaborations.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
446 Views
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Last year, Sexyy Red had a legendary breakout year. She became one of the biggest stars of rap music in the span of just a year. One of the first boosts she got came when she dropped her mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. One of the singles from the project was a special remix of her song "Pound Town." "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj became her breakthrough single and is still among her biggest songs to date. And as her profile has risen dramatically the two have continued to be friends.

Earlier this month, Nicki announced that the pair were working on another remix. This time, Red was hopping on one of Nicki's tracks. Last year Minaj dropped her first new album in 5 years and one of the breakout hits is the hard-hitting "FTCU." She's teased a remix with Red a few times now, though hasn't officially confirmed when it'll be arriving. Anytime the pair interact online, fans call for news on the pending single in bulk. That was also the case recently when Nicki wished Red a happy birthday on Twitter. Check out the message she shared for her collaborator below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Sends Sexyy Red Birthday Wishes

The interaction started a day ahead of Red's birthday. She tweeted out "My birthday at 12!!!" so fans knew they could start celebrating the moment it arrived. Nicki quote-tweeted the original post with a long and heartfelt message for Red. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEXY! You REALLY have been out here hustling NON STOP while being preggers, while being the mom of 2, while being true to yourself, while also evolving…. You may make it LOOK easy, but we all know it’s not. Oh yea, while putting out bangers," her response tweet reads.

Nicki Minaj recently had a star-studded show on her Pink Friday 2 tour in Boston. She brought out a myriad of guests highlighted by JT and BIA. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's ecstatic birthday wish for Sexyy Red? Are you looking forward to the pair collaborating on their "FTCU" remix? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusicNicki Minaj Teases A New Sexyy Red Remix Of "FTCU"
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSexyy Red Gets A Brand New Corvette For Her Birthday
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - Red CarpetMusicSexyy Red Is Manifesting An Opening Spot On Nicki Minaj's Tour
The REAL 92.3 Birthday BashMusicNicki Minaj Can't Wait For "Pink Friday 2," Sexyy Red Calls Dibs On Scrapped Track