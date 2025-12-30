Blueface Kicks Drunk Woman Out Of His Music Video

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Blueface is currently gearing up to unleash a new music video, but it looks like he's run into some issues along the way.

It's only been a couple of months since Blueface was released from prison after spending roughly two years behind bars. He wasted no time before getting back to work, quickly going viral thanks to his song "Baby Girl" and even announcing a new dating show.

Now, he's gearing up to drop a new music video, but it looks like he's run into some issues along the way. In a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram, the "Thotiana" rapper is seen in front of a camera surrounded by women. One of them appeared to have a bit too much to drink, prompting her to try to steal the spotlight. Blueface wasn't about to let this slide and didn't hesitate before pushing her out of the way.

For now, it's unclear whether or not the woman will end up in the final cut of the video. One woman who almost certainly will, however, is Blueface's new boo Nevaeh Akira.

Who Is Blueface Dating?

He made things official with her shortly after ending his relationship with Hazel-E, and the two of them seem to have been inseparable since.

It looks like he may not be the first rapper she's gotten close to, either. During a recent livestream, Blueface asked her to reveal how many rappers she's been with, though she ultimately refused.

"I'm not saying that on this Live," she said. "I'm sorry. That's very confidential. He already knows it, though. So I'm not going out of my way. So you want me to ask you serious questions like that too? But that's not for the social media. I just don't feel like that's something for me to tell the world. They're normal f***ing people! Now you know it ain't higher. Everything's past tense. Oh my God, you are really asking me these types of questions. This is being toxic, I'm telling you."

