Sexyy Red Turns Fellow Airplane Passenger Into A Fan

It's no secret that Sexyy Red has become a household name since her skyrocket to fame. She makes headlines daily for her high-profile collabs, viral antics, and more. She also has the musical prowess to keep fans tuned in, and a down-to-earth demeanor that makes her easy to root for. The St. Louis-born performer is sure to have nearly everyone bumping hits like "Get It Sexyy" this summer, and recently, she added yet another listener to the list.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red took to Instagram to share a new series of photos. In a few of them, she's seen posing alongside a man she met on a plane, holding up her signature stack of cash. Another shot shows a Notes app message to Sexyy, seemingly written by the new fan.

Sexyy Red Poses With A New Fan She Met On Flight

“Just listened to a bunch of your songs,” he told her. “Great stuff! My fav is looking for the h*es. It’s good for me to step out of my 80’s rock era and listen to some new stuff!” Clearly, the man looked Sexyy up and was impressed with what he came across, and fans can't blame him. In another one of her photos, Sexyy Red showed off a sweet note she received from some flight attendants, who also seemed to be fans. "We just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for choosing Delta Airlines," they wrote in part. "Having you on board has had us all saying 'SkeeYee' from takeoff to touchdown."

What do you think of Sexyy Red turning the man sitting next to her on a plane into a fan? What about his sweet note about loving her song "Looking For The H*es"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

