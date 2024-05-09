Sexyy Red And 42 Dugg Shoot A Music Video In Front Of Miami Sunset

The pair are getting a unique look for the background of their new video.

Sexyy Red seemingly works as hard as anyone in music. The breakthrough rap star had a massive 2023 where she released her breakthrough mixtape, an extended deluxe edition the length of an entire new album, and multiple features and remixes in between. That's why it's been a little surprising that she's been quiet in 2024. Not entirely quiet as she did drop the track "Get It Sexyy." The song is off to a great start and soon to become her most successful solo single on the charts. After making a splash debut in the top 25 the song has stuck around currently sitting at number 32 on this weeks chart.

Now Sexyy is gearing up for a forthcoming collaboration with 42 Dugg. The pair were recently filmed shooting a music video in Miami and the footage is making the rounds online. In the clip, Red's raps about going to the club with no panties on blare while the two dance in front of an ocean. In contrast to either daytime or nighttime music videos, the shot takes place directly in front of a sunset that lights the entire sky up pink. When fans will be able to ultimately see the video in full is currently not known. Check out the video of the pair shooting their new video below.

Sexyy Red & 42 Dugg's Music Video Shoot

Last week Sexyy Red popped up in an entirely unexpected place. She joined breakout country star Zach Bryan, who also had a massive breakout in 2023, on stage during one of his shows. She hilariously twerked to a song that doesn't implicitly seem like anybody should be twerking to it. The bizarre crossover took off online as fans tried to speculate on how the two were possibly put in touch.

What do you think of the preview of Sexyy Red and 42 Dugg's upcoming music video? Do you think Red will keep up her hot streak of features and hit songs dating back to last year? Let us know in the comment section below.

