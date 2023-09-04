Sexyy Red Expresses Her Confidence With Pictures Of Her Younger Self

If there is one rapper in the game who continues to express herself with no care in the world, it has to be Sexyy Red. Well, maybe she cares a little bit. The St. Louis, Missouri-born rapper was recently compared to another’s looks, but it was not another female artist. Instead, it was actually Atlanta’s multi-talent, Young Thug. A viral clip made its way around the internet in a hurry where Red was being interviewed. The host posed a question asking her if there was anything that really irked her.

Red mentions that she cannot stand when people say she looks like Thug. The rapper said, “Cuz no the f*** we do not look alike.” However, a lot of people did agree with that, as the clip provides the viewer with a really funny side-by-side comparison. But, Red recently admitted that she does have similar features to Thugger in a wholesome tweet. She says, “Yea that’s my twin I must admit” with the crying laughing emoji and two separate pictures of them. Even with all of the jokes, Red always feels confident in her own skin. Another tweet proves that tenfold.

Sexyy Red Has “Been Det”

The “SkeeYee” hitmaker went back into the archives to dig up some pictures of her younger self. In this collage above, she appears to be at school, maybe her years back in Louis High School. She is wearing a colorful hoodless jacket, khakis, and some purple, gray, and white Jordan 4s. Red is also posing differently in each picture, while also carrying a brown and white purse. Sexyy Red captioned the post, “Been det,” with the kissing lips emoji. You have got to respect her confidence, especially with all of her recent photos with some big artists as her career continues to take off.

