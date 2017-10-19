confidence
- MusicSexyy Red Expresses Her Confidence With Pictures Of Her Younger SelfThe rapper is feeling herself. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Says Being A Mom "Freed" Her Following Usher ControversyKeke Palmer says her son Leodis has helped her to feel comfortable in her own skin.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Flaunts Her "New Body" Post-Pregnancy, Thanks Her Son For Non-Surgical EnhancementsAfter giving birth to her first child, the actress says her hips, chest, and booty are looking better than ever before.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Shows Off Her Booty Gains, Says She's Had "Ass Shots Since [She] Was 17"The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper weighed 83 pounds in March of this year; she's since brought her number up to 103.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Says Career "Is Not Fun Right Now," Blames Media For Lack Of ConfidenceThe singer shared an emotional moment with Drew Barrymore as she discussed her documentary, "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Says Marriage To Kanye West Taught Her To Live "In The Moment"The reality television mogul credits her estranged husband for helping her build more self-confidence.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber On Why He Credits Ariana Grande For His Return To MusicAriana Grande provided Justin Bieber with a much-needed confidence boost during their 2019 Coachella performance.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Claims He's Only Reached 60% Of His Full PotentialGiannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges the sore spots in his game.By Devin Ch
- SportsRajon Rondo Explains Lakers' "Psychological Undoing" During Anthony Davis TalksRajon Rondo documented the aftereffects of a young Lakers' roster emasculated on the trade block.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyler, The Creator Credits Kendrick Lamar For Why He Sang More On "IGOR"Kendrick Lamar appears to have inspired Tyler to get a bit more melodic with his delivery.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Admits Feeling Insecure When Comparing Herself To "Sexy" Sisters"Oh, no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'"By Chantilly Post
- SportsNipsey Hussle & Steph Curry Talk About Fatherhood And Being A LeaderCurry posted the full-length conversation he had with Nipsey, over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBen Simmons Reflects On Rookie Of The Year Triumph: "It Wasn't A F--king Race"Ben Simmons disrespects fellow sophomore Donovan Mitchell after clinching a 114-97 win over his rival.By Devin Ch
- MusicSolange Reveals Devastating Incident That Led Her To Become A SingerThe music icon hadn't believed in her singing voice until she finally surrendered to her love of music.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama's Memoir Details Race-Based Issues Growing Up In Chicago"Becoming" is Michelle Obama's first official memoir. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Proud Of Her Stretch Marks, Shows Off New "Mom Bod"Chrissy Teigen shows off her post-pregnancy body with confidence.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Claims She's "Shy" In Poolside Bikini PhotoWhatever you say, Kim.By Chantilly Post
- MusicHow Jada Pinkett Smith Knew Son Jaden Had Lost His V-CardJada Pinkett gave her young boy admiration.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMindy Kaling Insults Donald Trump's Ego During Commencement SpeechThe actress did not hold back on her opinions of the current POTUS. By David Saric
- MusicFKA Twigs Shares Sexy Video After Revealing She Had Six Tumors RemovedFKA Twigs reveals her recent health scare after having 6 tumors removed in December.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Receives Praise From Sister Khloe Over Sexy New PhotosKhloe has always got her sister's back.
By David Saric
- MusicBryson Tiller Admits He Was In A "Dark Place" After "Trapsoul"Bryson Tiller opens up on his post-Trapsoul feels.By Chantilly Post
- NewsChris Brown Drops Infectious New Single "Tempo"Chris Brown drops another single off of "Heartbreak On A Full Moon"By Aron A.