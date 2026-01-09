It was only a matter of time before Boosie Badazz caught wind of Kodak Black's latest lyrical jabs. The Baton Rouge rapper was the recipient of some more disses by his Florida foe earlier this week via a single called "Christmas Eve."

On the YouTube release, Kodak labels Boosie as a bitter old man who hates him and his success. He raps, "I used to look up to Boosie he hate I got more bread that old head stupid… you don’t even move like ah OG… couldn’t sign me you got cold, yea you know me."

As you can see by DJ Akademiks' repost, Boosie is irate. Especially because he's facing some impending legal trouble thanks to a federal gun case.

In an angry post on X he writes, "U wait until the day before I go to court to drop a weak a*s diss song. Lol U A #CCCH (Clout Chasing Crackhead). U know what I got going and you do this day before court. 100% you are a clown. Its still not go get people to f*ck people with your music."

Why Do Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Have Beef?

He continues, "When was the last time you heard somebody say "put on that new Kodak." You done bra. Your career is over!!. Your music is trash and your looks are even worst. Only time you were relevant when you mentioned me. You still mad you did that song and I blowed you down. You can't take that back.!!"

Boosie concludes, "You a lame now and your music sh*ts. Anyway I got court tomorrow but I'm sure you know that. I know you go be holding the phone like Pookie off New Jack city waiting on some bad news. You go be up all night smoking that sh*t wishing bad on me somehow!! #GodGotMe One Thang That Won't Happen tho 100%. I won't be checking PC like u did."

Boosie once claimed in a 2024 Vlad TV interview that there really isn't any bad blood with Black, at least from his side. In 2023, the "Wipe Me Down" artist dropped a song titled "Ungrateful" which had some lines for his younger contemporary.

But in Boosie's eyes, that doesn't constitute as a diss track. "No I didn't... Kodak made Kodak dropped two songs with...two with two sentences in there. bro it's not rap beef when you're not entertaining it back. I did The Ungrateful song.. I did The Ungrateful song.. and I didn't it's not a song about Kodak Black.. it's not a song about Kodak Black. Where me and Kodak from we don't rap beef. We're from the trenches."

However, given his response above, he can't deny anymore that there's real issues with him. As for how this all unfolded, it seems to have really taken off in 2023. Boosie said that Kodak had no moral compass after doing a song with 6ix9ine, a rapper who still faces snitching claims. The "Tunnel Vision" MC hit back calling the veteran the "most immature 40-year-old ever."

Since then, diss tracks like "Christmas Eve" and "11am in Malibu" have been dished out by the Pompano Beach native.